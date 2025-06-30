Blackhawks Make Five Selections on Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft

The Chicago Blackhawks made five selections on Day 2 of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Nathan Behm, F - Third Round (66th overall)

Behm, 18, posted career highs in goals (31), assists (35) and points (66) in 59 regular-season games with the Kamloops Blazers (WHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. He ranked second on the club in assists and points, while he shared second in goals. The 6-foot-2, 202-pound forward has compiled 98 points (43G, 55A) in 133 career regular-season games with the Blazers from 2023-25. During the 2022-23 season, the Calgary, Alberta, native appeared in one WHL postseason game with Kamloops.

Julius Sumpf, F - Fourth Round (98th overall)

Sumpf, 20, appeared in 58 regular-season contests with the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL) in 2024-25, setting career highs in goals (26), assists (39) and points (65). He ranked third on the club in points and ranked fourth in both goals and assists. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward also notched 16 points (10G, 6A) in 19 postseason games with Moncton this past season, helping the Wildcats to a QMJHL Championship. Additionally, Sumpf served as an assistant captain for Team Germany at the 2025 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording seven points (2G, 5A) in five games.

Parker Holmes, F - Fourth Round (107th overall)

Holmes, 18, tallied one goal in 21 games with the Brantford Bulldogs (OHL) during the 2024-25 campaign. Holmes competed alongside 2023 Blackhawks draft selection Nick Lardis (67th overall) this past season in Brantford. During the 2023-24 season, the 6-foot-3, 222-pound forward recorded 10 points (3G, 7A) in 51 games with the Kemptville 73's (CCHL).

Ashton Cumby, D - Sixth Round (162nd overall)

Cumby, 19, appeared in 68 regular-season games with the Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) during the 2024-25 season, recording career highs in goals (2), assists (11) and points (13). He ranked fourth among team blueliners in assists and shared fourth in points. Cumby also tallied one goal in six WHL Playoff games this past season. The 6-foot-5, 216-pound defenseman has totaled 19 points (2G, 17A) in 197 career regular-season WHL games split between the Winnipeg Ice (2022-23), Wenatchee Wild (2023-24) and Seattle (2024-25). Additionally, Cumby has competed in 16 career WHL postseason games, notching one goal.

Ilya Kanarsky, G - Seventh Round (194th overall)

Kanarsky, 20, registered a 22-8-1 record, a .938 save percentage, a 2.24 goals-against average and four shutouts in 34 regular-season games with AKM Tula (MHL) in 2024-25. He shared third among all league netminders in shutouts and fourth in save percentage. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound goaltender also made three appearances in the MHL Playoffs, notching a 1-2-0 record, a .946 save percentage and a 2.95 goals-against average. Additionally, Kanarsky played in three games with AKM Tula Region (VHL) this past season, posting a .942 save percentage and a 1.36 goals-against average.

Day 2 Transactions

The Blackhawks traded the 197th overall selection in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Florida's seventh-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Day 1 Recap

The Blackhawks selected forwards Anton Frondell (3rd overall), Vaclav Nestrasil (25th overall) and Mason West (29th overall) in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Blackhawks acquired the 29th overall selection from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for Chicago's 34th and 62nd overall picks in the 2025 NHL Draft, as well as a fifth-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

2026 NHL Draft Assets

Chicago currently holds 10 picks in the 2026 NHL Draft, including two first round picks, three second round picks, one third round pick, one fourth round pick, one in the sixth round and two in the seventh round.

Day 2 Media Availability

BLACKHAWKS SELECTIONS

Round Overall

1. 3 (Anton Frondell), 25 (Vaclav Nestrasil), 29 (Mason West)

2. (No Blackhawks selection)

3. 66 (Nathan Behm)

4. 98 (Julius Sumpf), 107 (Parker Holmes)

5. (No Blackhawks selection)

6. 162 (Ashton Cumby)

7. 194 (Ilya Kanarsky)







