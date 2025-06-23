Captain Brett Seney Returns to Rockford

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Monday that the team has signed forward Brett Seney to a two-year AHL contract.

Seney was named captain of the IceHogs last October at the outset of his second season wearing a Rockford uniform. The London, ON native currently ranks 5th all-time on Rockford's scoring list with 156 career points with the IceHogs.

"I'm extremely excited to have Brett return for the next two seasons", said IceHogs General Manager, Mark Bernard. "He has been a key fixture for our play on the ice and the leadership group in the locker room. Brett will be key in helping this current pool of prospects learn to be pros and develop their games."

Last season, Seney notched 39 points (10g, 29a) and finished 3rd in scoring on the team. In 2023-24, the forward was named the IceHogs MVP after pacing the club with 63 points in 60 games, including 23 goals and 40 assists.

The 29-year-old was drafted in the 6th-round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by New Jersey. Seney played parts of four seasons in the Devils organization, before spending one year in Toronto with the Maple Leafs and Marlies.

Seney has skated in 66 NHL games between the Devils, Maple Leafs and Blackhawks. In December of 2024, the IceHogs captain joined Team Canada in the Spengler Cup, an annual invitational tournament in Switzerland.

Before turning pro, Seney played four seasons at Merrimack College. The lefty finished his collegiate career with 139 games at the NCAA level, recording 115 points (42g, 73a).







