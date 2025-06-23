Amerks, Venuworks Announce Five-Year Lease Agreement Beginning with 2025-26 Season

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans announced today that the team has entered into a five-year lease agreement with VenuWorks, allowing the storied American Hockey League franchise to continue to play at The Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial.

"We're thrilled to come to an agreement on this multi-year lease with VenuWorks and the City of Rochester to ensure Amerks hockey stays where it belongs," said Buffalo Sabres Senior Vice President of Business Operations Rob Minter. "The Amerks have been a staple in the Rochester community since the franchise's inception in 1956 and it's only fitting that this comes on the eve of our 70th anniversary season. We're excited to continue to provide a world-class experience for every fan that walks through the doors of Blue Cross Arena as we continue the storied tradition of Amerks hockey."

The new agreement, which begins with the 2025-26 season, also signifies the successful transfer of management to VenuWorks, who officially assumed operational control of the venue last month.

"We're very pleased to have reached a long-term agreement to keep the Amerks in Downtown Rochester," said Executive Director of Blue Cross Arena Colin Holman. "The Blue Cross Arena is a beloved landmark to Rochester - and all of Western New York - and we're excited to continue being home to one of the most successful and iconic franchises in the American Hockey League with a rich history that we now look forward to being a part of."

"The Amerks are a beloved, generational institution in Rochester," said Mayor Malik D. Evans. "It is very gratifying to know that this storied franchise will begin its 70th season with a lease agreement that keeps Amerks hockey in Downtown Rochester for many years to come. This agreement is also a meaningful beginning to our relationship with VenuWorks and the continued success of the Blue Cross Arena at the Rochester War Memorial."

The Amerks embark on their historic 70th season of play at the downtown arena when they begin the 2025-26 AHL campaign in October. Rochester has captured six Calder Cup championships in its 69-year history, most recently in 1996, and has been home to some of the league's all-time greats, including Jody Gage, Scott Metcalfe, Willie Marshall, Steve Kraftcheck, Dick Gamble, Gerry Cheevers, Al Arbour and Don Cherry.







