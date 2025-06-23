Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Cooper Moore

June 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cooper Moore to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Moore, 24, skated in 37 games with Quinnipiac University this past season, recording 14 points (1 g, 13 a). He finished tied for second among defenseman in points and finished tied for sixth on the club in +/- with a +10 rating.

The native of Greenwich, CT, enjoyed a career season with the Bobcats during the 2023-24 campaign. He tied his previous career-high with three goals that season and set career best marks in assists (19), points (22), and +/- (+26).

Prior to his time at Quinnipiac University, Moore spent three seasons (2020-21 - 2022-23) at the University of North Dakota, appearing in 87 games with the program.

Over five NCAA seasons, Moore skated in 163 games and recorded 63 points (11 g, 52 a).

The 6'2", 187-pound defenseman was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round, 128th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

