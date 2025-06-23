Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Cooper Moore
June 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Cooper Moore to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.
Moore, 24, skated in 37 games with Quinnipiac University this past season, recording 14 points (1 g, 13 a). He finished tied for second among defenseman in points and finished tied for sixth on the club in +/- with a +10 rating.
The native of Greenwich, CT, enjoyed a career season with the Bobcats during the 2023-24 campaign. He tied his previous career-high with three goals that season and set career best marks in assists (19), points (22), and +/- (+26).
Prior to his time at Quinnipiac University, Moore spent three seasons (2020-21 - 2022-23) at the University of North Dakota, appearing in 87 games with the program.
Over five NCAA seasons, Moore skated in 163 games and recorded 63 points (11 g, 52 a).
The 6'2", 187-pound defenseman was selected by the Detroit Red Wings in the fifth round, 128th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions are powered by Verizon.
American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025
- Roadrunners to Host Draft Party and Select-A-Seat Event on June 27 at Tucson Arena - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Cooper Moore - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Amerks, Venuworks Announce Five-Year Lease Agreement Beginning with 2025-26 Season - Rochester Americans
- Dallas Stars Sign Forward Kole Lind to One-Year, Two-Way Contract Extension - Texas Stars
- Captain Brett Seney Returns to Rockford - Rockford IceHogs
- Greg Cronin Named Iowa Wild Head Coach - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs Sign Pair of Forwards to AHL Deals - Rockford IceHogs
- Rocky Thompson Named Bridgeport Islanders Head Coach - Bridgeport Islanders
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Cooper Moore
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full State of Guaranteed Dates for the 2025-26 Season
- Oak View Group Secures New Naming Rights Partnership with PeoplesBank to Rename XL Center
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Zakary Karpa to One-Year Deal
- Wolf Pack Continue to Expand Footprint with Strong 2024-25 Season in the Community and at the Box Office