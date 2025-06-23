America First Credit Union to Host Free Private Skate for Silver Knights Debit Cardholders on June 28

June 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







HENDERSON, Nev. - America First Credit Union, the Official Credit Union for Hockey in Las Vegas, is inviting its Henderson Silver Knights debit cardholders to a free private skate on Saturday, June 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at America First Center in Henderson.

Cardholders can bring up to three guests to join in the fun. To participate, members simply need to present their physical Silver Knights debit card at check-in to receive free skate rentals for the session.

"This event is our way of thanking our members and giving Silver Knights fans a unique way to enjoy their summer," said Tammy Gallegos, Chief Marketing and Strategic Engagement Officer at America First Credit Union. "We love creating opportunities that bring our members closer to the community and to the sport they love."

The Silver Knights debit card is accepted almost anywhere in the world, has Card Guard® security and mobile wallet compatibility. Members interested in forging their own Silver Knights debit card can use America First Credit Union's free Picture Perfect® tool online.

Silver Knights debit cardholders enjoy exclusive perks throughout the year, including:

Free skate rentals at America First Center

30% discount on tickets to select Silver Knights games

10% discount on merchandise at team stores

Access to The Vault presented by Lexicon Bank, an exclusive event-level lounge at all home games

20% off stays at U.S.-based Foley Entertainment Group hotel properties.

20% discount at Foley Family Wines & Spirits

"Since extending our relationship with America First Credit Union in August 2023, they have been a tremendous partner for our team, our fans, and for the growth of hockey in the Vegas Valley," said Silver Knights Chief Business Officer Gabe Mirabelli. "They have offered wonderful benefits to Silver Knights fans, and now they are offering Henderson a fun way to beat the summer heat this month."

America First Credit Union is the presenting sponsor of the Vegas Jr. Golden Knights and Henderson Jr. Silver Knights youth hockey programs. They also continue to support educators in Las Vegas with the Game Changers program, recognizing a new teacher every month during the season for their positive impact in the classroom and in the lives of their students.







American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.