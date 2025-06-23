Checkers' Season Ends with Game 6 Loss

June 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Checkers' thrilling postseason run came to a heartbreaking end Monday night, as they dropped Game 6 to the Abbotsford Canucks by a 3-2 score.

The home team got off to a hot start, as John Leonard put a shot behind Abbotsford netminder Arturs Silovs less than three minutes into the contest, then Jack Devine doubled the lead by finishing off a feed from Eamon Powell just past the midpoint of the period.

The Canucks were awarded a late power play in the opening frame and wasted no time converting to cut into Charlotte's lead. That seemed to tilt things in the visitors' favor, as they evened the score quickly in the second period and then claimed their first lead of the night just before the second buzzer sounded.

The Checkers emptied the tank in the final frame and were able to create several chances all the way down to the final horn, but they couldn't quite find the equalizer and the Canucks skated away with the Calder Cup.

Notes

Jack Devine had four points (2g, 2a) and Eamon Powell had three points (3a) in three games since they re-entered the lineup for Game 4 ... Leonard had points in three consecutive games (1g, 2a) ... Matt Kiersted had five points, all assists, in his last six games ... The Checkers were only out-shot twice in 18 playoff games, both of which were in the first round against Providence ... Abbotsford went 7-for-19 on the power play in this series (36.8 percent) ... Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Zac Dalpe, MacKenzie Entwistle, Riese Gaber, Riley Hughes, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Liam McLinskey, Kai Schwindt, Sandis Vilmanis and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Tobias Bjornfot, Dennis Cesana, Colton Huard and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black.







American Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.