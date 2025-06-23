Roadrunners to Host Draft Party and Select-A-Seat Event on June 27 at Tucson Arena

TUCSON - The Tucson Roadrunners will host a Draft Party and Select-A-Seat event on Friday, June 27 at Tucson Arena to celebrate the 2025 National Hockey League Draft and preview seating opportunities for the team's upcoming 10th Anniversary Season. Doors open at 4 p.m. and admission is FREE!

The event will include food, drinks, games, raffles, exclusive 10th Anniversary merchandise available for purchase and the opportunity to explore prime seat locations for the 2025-26 season. Fans can also take advantage of special ticket promotions during the party, including the chance to lock in 2024-25 pricing by placing a deposit before June 30.

Fans can follow the excitement of the NHL Draft live from the Tucson Arena, as this year's draft takes place in Los Angeles at the Peacock Theater.

As part of the event, the Roadrunners are teaming up with The Salvation Army to support the community. Attendees are encouraged to bring cases of bottled water to donate to help those in need during the hot Southern Arizona summer. Donations can be dropped off at the main entrance near the Lot A Parking Garage, where parking will be free for all attendees.

Former Roadrunners players and fan favorites Adam Cracknell and Tyson Empey will be in attendance to meet with fans and sign autographs.

Cracknell, a 2004 NHL Draft pick by the Calgary Flames, served as Tucson's captain during the 2022-23 season and tallied 53 points (21 goals, 32 assists) in 64 games. He also appeared in over 200 NHL games and has 474 points in 750 career AHL contests.

Empey played parts of two seasons with the Roadrunners from 2021 to 2023, appearing in 79 games and recording 15 points. He spent last season with the Manitoba Moose and has also played for the Hershey Bears during his AHL career.

This year's draft is particularly exciting for Roadrunners fans and the team's NHL affiliate, the Utah Mammoth, who secured the No. 4 overall pick after jumping 10 spots in the NHL Draft Lottery last month.

Over the years, dozens of NHL Draft selections have taken the ice in Tucson, including first-rounders Maveric Lamoureux (2022), Dylan Guenther (2021), Victor Söderström (2019), Barrett Hayton (2018), Dylan Strome (2015), and Lawson Crouse (2015). Both Strome and Hayton were top-five picks in their respective draft classes.

For more information on the event or to learn more about Roadrunners season ticket options for the 2025-26 season, visit TucsonRoadrunners.com or call 866-774-6253.







