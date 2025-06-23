IceHogs Sign Pair of Forwards to AHL Deals

June 23, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Monday that the team has signed forwards Harrison Israels and Kevin Lombardi to one-year AHL contracts.

Lombardi skated in four games with the IceHogs last season, notching two goals. The 26-year-old scored his first AHL goal during his first period with Rockford on March 29 against Manitoba.

"Kevin had an excellent rookie season with the Fuel and made the most of his opportunities in Rockford", said IceHogs General Manager Mark Bernard. "He's a player with great size and soft hands. We are looking forward to watching his development again this season."

A native of Schwenksville, PA, Lombardi spent the bulk of his rookie season with the Indy Fuel. In the ECHL, the righty played 55 games and recorded 35 points (18g, 17a) and seven power play goals.

Lombardi turned pro after completing his fifth season with Sacred Heart University, notching a career high 25 points and wearing an "A". Throughout his full time at NCAA Division One level, 6-foot-5, 230-pound forward grabbed 75 points in 131 games with the Pioneers.

Israels played seven games with the Florida Everblades last season, getting his first look in professional hockey. The Mississauga, ON native grabbed one goal and two assists in his time in the ECHL.

"I'm very excited about the signing of Harrison. He's a big center that plays a 200 foot game and has great hands around the net", said IceHogs General Manager, Mark Bernard. "It will be great to see how his game transitions into pro hockey."

Prior to turning pro, Israels played five season at the NCAA levels, totaling 130 games of Division One action. The 25-year-old skated last season with the University of Nebraska-Omaha as a graduate student and wore an "A" for the club during his only year with the Mavericks.

Israels spent four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks and was named team captain for the Junior and Senior years. In his final year with the Nanooks, the 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. forward led the team with a career-high 20 goals.







