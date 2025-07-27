Blackhawks Re-Sign Crevier to Two-Year Deal

July 27, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Louis Crevier on a two-year contract that runs through the 2026-27 season ($900,000 salary cap hit).

Crevier, 24, posted career highs in games played (32), goals (3) and points (4) with the Blackhawks during the 2024-25 campaign. He ranked second among team blueliners and seventh on the club with 70 hits. Crevier scored his first career NHL goal on Nov. 27, 2024 against Dallas. Additionally, he dressed in 15 regular-season games with the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season, recording four points (1G, 3A).

The 6-foot-8, 228-pound defenseman has dressed in 56 regular-season games with the Blackhawks from 2023-25, compiling seven points (3G, 4A). He has also recorded 20 points (4G, 16A) in 118 regular-season games with the IceHogs from 2022-25). Additionally, Crevier has made two trips to the Calder Cup Playoffs with Rockford, suiting up in six postseason games.

The native of Quebec City, Quebec was originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round (188th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. His 56 NHL games played share eighth among all skaters selected in the third round or later of the 2020 Draft.







