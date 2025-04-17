Silver Knights Shut out Gulls, 4-0, in Final Contest of Season Series

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the San Diego Gulls, 4-0, in their final matchup of the season. Goaltender Carl Lindbom recorded his third shutout of the year, setting a new franchise single-season record.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Jakub Demek opened the scoring for the second game in a row with an unassisted goal, his fifth of the season.

Early in the second period, Kai Uchacz gave the Silver Knights a two-goal lead after he buried Mason Geertsen's rebound. Viliam Kmec, who made his professional debut this game, also picked up an assist on the play for his first professional point.

Lindbom stopped Justin Bailey's penalty shot attempt at 11:29 in the middle frame to keep it a 2-0 game.

Raphael Lavoie netted his first goal of the game as the Henderson power play expired to make it 3-0 at 18:11 in the second. He fired in a shot from the left dot for his team-leading 16th goal of the season, with Lukas Cormier and Demek assisting on the play.

Lavoie buried a breakaway for his 17th of the year at 12:37 in the final period. Demek earned his third point of the night and Kmec tallied his second assist of the game on the play.

Lindbom stopped 11 of 11 shots in the third period to preserve his third shutout of the season and secure a 4-0 Silver Knights victory.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Friday, Apr 18 | 7:00 p.m. | at Bakersfield Condors

Saturday, Apr 19 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors on April 18 in the first of a home-and-home series to conclude their 2024-25 season. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

