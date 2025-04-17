CAA Arena Sold Out for Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators are thrilled to announce that Fan Appreciation Night, presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board, is officially sold out. The game is coming up this Saturday, April 19, against the Laval Rocket (AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens).
The final regular season home game at CAA Arena will celebrate our incredible fans and the unwavering support they've shown throughout the 2024-25 season. With player red carpet arrivals, the annual player awards ceremony in the pregame, giveaways, fan activations, and special moments planned throughout the night. The atmosphere promises to be electric as the Sens take on their North Division rivals!
The sellout comes on the heels of an exhilarating victory Wednesday night in Laval, and the energy is being felt across the Quinte Region.
"There's an incredible buzz around the team right now," said Belleville Sens VP of Business Operations John Mathers. "Our recent run of results is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our players and staff, combine that with yesterday's win, and everyone around the Bay of Quinte is on the edge of their seats as we push to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs. The response we've seen - from the Fan Appreciation sellout to the unprecedented interest in 2025-26 season seat memberships - has been nothing short of phenomenal. It's a testament to our fans and the hockey culture rooted here in the Bay of Quinte community."
The Belleville Senators want to thank every fan, partner, and community member for making this regular season unforgettable. We can't wait to see you at the rink Saturday night at CAA Arena!
The Senators are still alive in the chase for a Calder Cup Playoff spot and are back in action on Friday night against the Rocket in Laval. Broadcast coverage begins on the Belleville Sens Entertainment Network and AHLTV on FloHockey at 6:50 p.m. on Friday from Place Bell.
