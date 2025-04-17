Michael DiPietro Selected to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 17, that Providence Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro has been selected to the 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team.

DiPietro, 25, has skated in 39 games for Providence this season, posting a 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound goaltender has amassed 25 wins, along with four shutouts.

In his third season with the Bruins organization, DiPietro ranked second in AHL wins (25), second in save percentage (.927), and third in goals against average (2.05). The Windsor, Ontario, native's four shutouts helped lead the AHL in total team shutouts this season (9). He did not allow more than two goals in a game through his first seven appearances to begin the season and posted a 16 games stretch without allowing more than three goals in a game from November 23 to January 31.

DiPietro was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

