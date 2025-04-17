Michael DiPietro Selected to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, April 17, that Providence Bruins goaltender Michael DiPietro has been selected to the 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team.
DiPietro, 25, has skated in 39 games for Providence this season, posting a 2.05 goals against average and a .927 save percentage. The 6-foot, 200-pound goaltender has amassed 25 wins, along with four shutouts.
In his third season with the Bruins organization, DiPietro ranked second in AHL wins (25), second in save percentage (.927), and third in goals against average (2.05). The Windsor, Ontario, native's four shutouts helped lead the AHL in total team shutouts this season (9). He did not allow more than two goals in a game through his first seven appearances to begin the season and posted a 16 games stretch without allowing more than three goals in a game from November 23 to January 31.
DiPietro was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (64th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025
- Bears Loan Andrew Perrott to South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- MacDonald Named AHL First-Team All-Star - Colorado Eagles
- Derrick Pouliot Named to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team - Syracuse Crunch
- John Leonard and Trevor Carrick Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- LA Kings Recall Taylor Ward - Ontario Reign
- Leonard and Carrick Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Charlotte Checkers
- Alex Steeves Named to the 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Toronto Marlies
- Griffith Named to AHL Second All-Star Team - Bakersfield Condors
- Murray Named to AHL's Second All-Star Team - Milwaukee Admirals
- Matěj Blümel Selected to the AHL First All-Star Team - Texas Stars
- Ethan Bear Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team - Hershey Bears
- Michael DiPietro Selected to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team - Providence Bruins
- 2024-25 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams Unveiled - AHL
- T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca Named to AHL First All-Star Team - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Marlies Sign Forward Ryan Kirwan to a Two-Year Contract - Toronto Marlies
- T-Birds to Host Game 2 of First Round on April 25 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Admirals to Wear Uecker Inspired Jerseys Friday - Milwaukee Admirals
- CAA Arena Sold Out for Belleville Sens Fan Appreciation Night Presented by the Bay of Quinte Regional Marketing Board - Belleville Senators
- Ads Announce Roster Moves - Milwaukee Admirals
- Rangers Reassign G Talyn Boyko to ECHL's Tulsa Oilers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Use Trio of Early Goals to Down San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Shut out Gulls, 4-0, in Final Contest of Season Series - Henderson Silver Knights
- MacDonald Makes History in Eagles 4-2 Loss at Ontario - Colorado Eagles
- Eagles' MacDonald Nets 31st Goal to Set AHL Record for a Defenseman - AHL
- Condors Suffer Heartbreaker against Canucks - Bakersfield Condors
- Abbotsford Secures a 2-1 Win over the Bakersfield Condors in a Come from Behind Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Griffins Capitalize on Special Teams to Defeat IceHogs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Amerks Take Down Monsters to Get Back in Win Column - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Michael DiPietro Selected to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team
- Tufte's Late Tally Lifts P-Bruins Past Penguins
- Providence Bruins Recall Nolan Maier from Mariners
- Providence Bruins Recall Jackson Edward from Mariners
- Matthew Poitras Named Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week