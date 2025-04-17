Condors Suffer Heartbreaker against Canucks
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
A crowd of nearly 7,000 saw the Condors lead after two, but have Abbotsford rally in the third period
The Bakersfield Condors (30-30-10, 70pts) dropped a heartbreaker, 2-1, to the Abbotsford Canucks (42-24-4, 88pts) in front of 6,776 on Wednesday. Daniel D'Amato (10th) opened the scoring just past the two minute mark of the first period.
Collin Delia amassed 180:31 of scoreless action over four contests, until a Joe Arnsten goal tied the game at 1-1 in the third period. Tristan Nielsen put the Canucks ahead for good with under four minutes left in regulation. Bakersfield outshot Abbotsford 33-26.
Phil Kemp, Noah Philp, Drake Caggiula, Connor Carrick and Travis Dermott all were inserted in the lineup for the Condors, who finished 1-7-0 against Abbotsford this season.
The Condors remain two points out of a playoff spot heading into the weekend. Tucson hosts Colorado for two. Bakersfield cannot have a Tucson win or a Condors regulation loss.
UP NEXT
The Condors close the home portion of the regular season on Friday against Henderson on Fan Appreciation Night at 7 p.m.
