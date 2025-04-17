MacDonald Makes History in Eagles 4-2 Loss at Ontario

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ONTARIO, CA. - Colorado defenseman Jacob MacDonald netted a pair of goals to establish a new AHL record for the most goals for a defenseman in a single season with 31, but it would not be enough, as the Eagles fell to the Ontario Reign 4-2 on Wednesday. Reign forward Samuel Fagemo led the way for Ontario with two goals of his own. Goaltender Trent Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Ontario would jump out to a 1-0 lead when forward Martin Chromiak flew down the left-wing boards before cutting to the slot and beating Miner with a wrister just 5:00 into the contest.

The Reign would strike again 1:58 later when Fagemo stationed himself at the side of the crease, before steering a pass into the back of the net, putting Ontario up, 2-0.

The onslaught would continue when Fagemo buried a wrist shot from the top of the left-wing circle, expanding the Reign's lead to 3-0 with 5:11 left in the first period.

Still leading 3-0 as the puck dropped on the second period, Ontario would net the lone goal of the middle frame, as forward Kaleb Lawrence lit the lamp with a shot from between the circles, stretching the Reign's advantage to 4-0 at the 9:02 mark of the second stanza. Colorado would go on to outshoot Ontario 15-5 in the period, but left for the second intermission still trailing, 4-0.

MacDonald would get the Eagles on the board, and tie the AHL record, with a goal from the blue line, trimming the deficit to 4-1 at the 8:09 mark of the third period. He would bury another shot from the point just 4:54 later, to set the league's new high-water mark and cut the score to 4-2.

Reign goalie Phoenix Copley earned the win in net, making 24 saves on 26 shots. Colorado finished the contest going 0-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, April 18th at 8:00pm MT at Tucson Convention Center Arena in Tucson, Arizona. Single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling or texting the Eagles ticket office at (970) 686-SHOT.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.