Matěj Blümel Selected to the AHL First All-Star Team
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Texas Stars forward Matěj Blümel has been selected to the 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team, as voted on by coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.
Blümel, 24, leads the AHL with 39 goals and ranks second with 69 points (39-30=69), shares sixth with 11 power play goals and has chipped in two short-handed goals and six game-winning goals. The Tabor, Czechia native also paces the league with 265 shots on goal.
Joining Blümel on the First All-Star Team is former Texas defenseman Derrick Pouliot, who has 53 points (7-46=53) in 69 games with the Syracuse Crunch.
2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team
Goaltender - Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins
Defenseman - Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles
Defenseman - Derrick Pouliot, Syracuse Crunch
Forward - Matěj Blümel, Texas Stars
Forward - Matthew Peca, Springfield Thunderbirds
Forward - Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda
The league also announced their Second All-Star Team on Thursday, featuring the following players, including former Stars goaltender Matt Murray, who is 27-10-10 in 42 appearances with the Milwaukee Admirals:
2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team
Goaltender - Matt Murray, Milwaukee Admirals
Defenseman - Ethan Bear, Hershey Bears
Defenseman - Trevor Carrick, Charlotte Checkers
Forward - Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors
Forward - John Leonard, Charlotte Checkers
Forward - Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies
The Stars' winger has also skated in seven NHL games this season for Dallas and scored a goal Jan. 19 against Detroit. In total, Blümel has appeared in 13 career NHL games, all with Dallas, and has two NHL goals. He has also skated in 195 AHL games for Texas and ranks sixth on the team's all-time goal scoring leaderboard with 89 in just three seasons.
Blümel joins Travis Morin (2013-14), Colton Sceviour (2013-14), Mavrik Bourque (2023-24) and Logan Stankoven (2023-24), as the players from Texas who have been featured on the AHL's First All-Star Team. He also participated in the 2024 All-Star Classic with Bourque and Stankoven last season in San Jose, California.
Already the franchise record holder for the most goals in a single season (39), with one more point, Blümel can become just the third Stars player in team history to surpass 70 points in a single season, joining Morin (2013-14) and Bourque (2023-24). Both of those players also won the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's Most Valuable Player.
Texas hosts Manitoba in the final two games of the regular season Friday and Saturday at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. both nights. Tickets available at www.texasstars.com/tickets and the H-E-B Center Box Office.
Calder Cup Playoff strips are also on sale now, with dates and the Stars' opponent still to be determined based on this weekend's results. Call 512 GO STARS or visit www.texasstars.com/tickets for more information.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars forward Matěj Blümel
(Andy Nietupski)
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.