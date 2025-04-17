Ads Announce Roster Moves

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced goaltender Ethan Haider and defenseman Jeremy Hanzel have been reassigned to the team from Atlanta (ECHL). In addition, the Ads have signed Haider to an American Hockey League Contract for the 2025-26 season.

Haidar played in 36 games for the Gladiators this season, accumulating an 18-15-2 record to go along with a 3.17 goals against average and a .894 save percentage. He also recorded four shutouts, which was tied for fourth in the ECHL. He saw action in one game with the Admirals, stopping 22 of 23 shots in a shoot-out loss to Rockford.

Prior to turning pro, the Maple Grove, MN native played collegiately at the University of Connecticut where he collected a 7-11-2 record in 21 games to go along with a 2.91 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. He also spent three seasons at Clarkson, accumulating a 36-31-15 record along with a 2.36 GAA and a .910 save percentage and six shutouts. In 2020-21 he was named the ECAC Rookie of the Year after allowing just 32 goals in 16 games, a 2.00 GAA, and a .921 save percentage.

Hanzel also spent the majority of his rookie campaign with Atlanta, where he collected 22 points on three goals and 19 assists and finished second among team blueliners in scoring while skating in 61 games. The Coquitlam, BC native also played in four games with the Admirals, collecting a pair of penalty minutes.

The Admirals wrap up the regular season on Friday night when they host the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

