Ethan Bear Named to 2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League announced today the 2024-25 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 32 member cities. Among the selections to the Second All-Star Team is Hershey Bears defender Ethan Bear, making him just the 15th individual Bears defenseman in club history to earn this distinction, and the organization's 16th overall Second All-Star Team selection at the defenseman position.

Bear, 27, has recorded 46 points (10g, 36a) in 62 games - all career highs in his AHL tenure - with Hershey this season to currently lead the Chocolate and White in scoring. His 46 points rank seventh in scoring among AHL defensemen, while his 36 assists are tied for sixth among blueliners, and his plus-minus of +33 is tied for the league lead among all skaters with Colorado Eagles defenseman Wyatt Aamodt. Four of Bear's 10 goals have been game-winners, tied for the second-most among defensemen behind only Colorado's Jacob McDonald and Rochester's Zachary Metsa (5).

Bear's 46 points are the fourth-most by a Hershey defenseman since the franchise began its current affiliation with the Washington Capitals before the 2005-06 season. Hershey has posted a record of 10-0-0-0 this season when Bear has scored a goal, and the club's record of 28-4-3-0 when he gets at least a point represents the most wins associated with an individual Bears player's offensive contributions.

Should Bear maintain his scoring lead for Hershey through the end of the regular season this weekend, he will become only the second defenseman in the club's 87 seasons of AHL competition to pace Hershey in scoring, joining Rollie McLenahan (60 points, 1949-50).

Bear represented Hershey at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, California, scoring a goal in the All-Star Challenge to help the Atlantic Division reach the championship round, where they fell 2-1 in the shootout to the Central Division.

The native of Regina, Saskatchewan has appeared in 151 career AHL games with Bakersfield and Hershey, posting 95 points (22g, 73a). He has also logged 275 career NHL games with Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver, and Washington, scoring 67 points (17g, 50a).

Bear is the 16th Hershey defenseman to be named to the Second All-Star team, joining Bob Goldham (1941-42), Hank Lauzon (1942-43), Billy Gooden (1944-45), Murray Henderson (1954-55), Frank Mathers (1957-58), Larry Zeidel (1958-59), Howie Yanosik (1960-61), Ralph Keller (1972-73), Duane Rupp (1973-74), Bob Bilodeau (1977-78 and 1978-79), Greg Theberge (1980-81), Bob Wilkie (1993-94), Pascal Trépanier (1996-97), Mike Gaul (1999-00), and Aaron Ness (2018-19).

The complete 2024-25 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams are as follows:

AHL First All-Star Team:

G - Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins

D - Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles

D - Derrick Pouliot, Syracuse Crunch

F - Matěj Blümel, Texas Stars

F - Matthew Peca, Springfield Thunderbirds

F - Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda

AHL Second All-Star Team:

G - Matt Murray, Milwaukee Admirals

D - Ethan Bear, Hershey Bears

D - Trevor Carrick, Charlotte Checkers

F - Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors

F - John Leonard, Charlotte Checkers

F - Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies

