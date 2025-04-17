T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca Named to AHL First All-Star Team
April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League announced today the 2024-25 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players, and media in each of the league's 32 member cities.
Thunderbirds forward and captain Matthew Peca has been named to the AHL First All-Star Team alongside the following players:
2023-24 AHL First All-Star Team
Goaltender - Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (40 GP, 25-8-6, 2.05 GAA, .927 SV%, 4 SO)
Defenseman - Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (62 GP, 31-24-55, +23, 13 PPG, 5 GWG)
Defenseman - Derrick Pouliot, Syracuse Crunch (69 GP, 7-46-53, +10, 6 PPG, 19 PPA)
Forward - Matej Blumel, Texas Stars (65 GP, 39-30-69, 11 PPG, 2 SHG, 6 GWG)
Forward - Matthew Peca, Springfield Thunderbirds (67 GP, 31-32-63, +2, 7 PPG, 3 SHG, 8 GWG)
Forward - Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda (59 GP, 30-43-73, +6, 13 PPG, 4 GWG)
In his 10th pro season at age 31, the T-Birds' second-year captain has had his finest year of his career. Entering play on April 17, Peca has posted career highs in goals (31) and points (63) while tying for the AHL lead in game-winning goals (8). His 63 points are tied for fifth-most in the league, as are his 31 goals.
The captain's selection to the AHL First All-Star Team is the second in as many years for a Thunderbirds forward after 2023-24 Willie Marshall Award winner Adam Gaudette was named a First All-Star Team member a season ago after scoring a team-record 44 goals.
Springfield Thunderbirds AHL All-Star Team History:
2022-23: G Joel Hofer (Second Team)
2023-24: F Adam Gaudette (First Team)
2024-25: F Matthew Peca (First Team)
In addition to his career season, Peca also sits on the precipice of a first-time occurrence in Thunderbirds history. The captain has recorded 199 points in a Thunderbirds jersey, the highest total in club history. With his next point, he will become the first T-Bird to reach the 200-point plateau and the 29th player in Springfield AHL history to record 200 points in a Springfield sweater.
Peca and the Thunderbirds conclude the 2024-25 regular season on Friday and Saturday, with 7:05 p.m. matchups against the Charlotte Checkers.
Fans can lock in their seats for the Calder Cup Playoffs today by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or by visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
