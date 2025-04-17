Derrick Pouliot Named to 2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team

April 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The American Hockey League announced today the 2024-25 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams, as voted by AHL coaches, players and media representing each of the league's 32 member cities.

Syracuse Crunch defenseman Derrick Pouliot has been named to the AHL First All-Star Team.

2024-25 AHL First All-Star Team

Goaltender - Michael DiPietro, Providence Bruins (39 GP, 25-8-5, 2.05 GAA, .927 SV%, 4 SO)

Defenseman - Jacob MacDonald, Colorado Eagles (62 GP, 31-24-55, +23, 13 PPG, 5 GWG)

Defenseman - Derrick Pouliot, Syracuse Crunch (69 GP, 7-46-53, +10, 6 PPG)

Forward - Matěj Blümel, Texas Stars (65 GP, 39-30-69, +4, 11 PPG, 2 SHG, 6 GWG)

Forward - Matthew Peca, Springfield Thunderbirds (67 GP, 31-32-63, +2, 7 PPG, 3 SHG, 8 GWG)

Forward - Andrew Poturalski, San Jose Barracuda (59 GP, 30-43-73, +6, 13 PPG, 4 GWG)

2024-25 AHL Second All-Star Team

Goaltender - Matt Murray, Milwaukee Admirals (42 GP, 27-10-5, 2.12 GAA, .931 SV%, 3 SO)

Defenseman - Ethan Bear, Hershey Bears (62 GP, 10-36-46, +33, 11 PPA, 4 GWG)

Defenseman - Trevor Carrick, Charlotte Checkers (66 GP, 13-37-50, 8 PPG, 2 GWG)

Forward - Seth Griffith, Bakersfield Condors (63 GP, 19-47-66, 1 PPG, 21 PPA, 4 GWG)

Forward - John Leonard, Charlotte Checkers (70 GP, 35-25-60, +19, 10 PPG, 5 SHG, 8 GWG)

Forward - Alex Steeves, Toronto Marlies (58 GP, 36-25-61, +7, 13 PPG, 2 SHG, 8 GWG)

Pouliot has set personal highs with 46 assists and 53 points in 69 games for Syracuse this season, his 11th pro campaign after being selected eighth overall by Pittsburgh in the 2012 NHL Draft. A veteran of 226 National Hockey League games, Pouliot sits one off the league lead in assists while also anchoring a Crunch defense that is currently tied for the fewest goals allowed in the AHL this season. The native of Estevan, Sask., has appeared in three AHL All-Star Classics - including this season's event - but this is his first postseason All-Star selection.

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom-designed crystal award in recognition of his selection to the 2024-25 AHL First and Second All-Star Teams.

