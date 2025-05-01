Syracuse Crunch and Empower Federal Credit Union Partner for Goals for Charity

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Empower Federal Credit Union partnered for the Empower FCU Goals For Charity Program for the 2024-25 regular season.

For every Crunch goal scored at home during the season, Empower FCU will donate $25 to Clear Path For Veterans - a nonprofit that empowers veterans, service members, and families in Central New York and beyond. This season, the Crunch scored 97 goals and Empower FCU will be making a $2,500 donation.

