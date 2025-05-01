Condors Unveil 2025-26 Guaranteed Home Dates
May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
While the full schedule will not be unveiled until July, check out six big dates you can reserve on your calendar now
The Condors 2025-26 Guaranteed Home Games include:
SATURDAY OCTOBER 18 - OPENING NIGHT
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29 - TEDDY BEAR TOSS
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20
SATURDAY, JANUARY 3
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
SATURDAY, MARCH 28
