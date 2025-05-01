Condors Unveil 2025-26 Guaranteed Home Dates

May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







While the full schedule will not be unveiled until July, check out six big dates you can reserve on your calendar now

The Condors 2025-26 Guaranteed Home Games include:

SATURDAY OCTOBER 18 - OPENING NIGHT

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29 - TEDDY BEAR TOSS

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 20

SATURDAY, JANUARY 3

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

