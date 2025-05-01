Atlantic Division Semifinal Preview: Checkers vs Bruins

May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

After securing a first-round bye, the Checkers are set to begin their postseason journey with a second-round matchup against the Providence Bruins.

REGULAR SEASON STATS

Record/Standings

CLT - 44-22-3-3 (2nd Atlantic)

PRO - 41-23-5-3 (3rd Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 21.2% (5th) / 86.6% (1st)

PRO - 21.4% (3rd) / 85.7% (2nd)

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.25 GF/Game (t-8th) / 2.57 GA/Game (t-4th)

PRO - 3.33 GF/Game (t-5th) / 2.61 GA/Game (6th)

HEAD TO HEAD

April 6 - CLT 3 @ PRO 2 (OT)

April 4 - CLT 0 @ PRO 4

March 26 - PRO 2 @ CLT 5

March 25 - PRO 3 @ CLT 6

CLT TOP PERFORMERS

John Leonard - Four points (2g, 2a) in four games

Jesse Puljujavi - Three points (2g, 1a) in three games

Kaapo Kahkonen - 3-1-0, 2.73 GAA, .896 SV%

PRO TOP PEFORMERS

Riley Tufte - Four points (2g, 2a) in four games

Tyler Pitlick - Three points (1g, 2a) in two games

Brandon Bussi - 1-2-1, 3.00 GAA, .904 SV%

Michael DiPietro - 0-0-0, 3.00 GAA, .889 SV%

NOTABLES

RECENT MEMORY

The Checkers played every Atlantic Division opponent eight times this season except for two - Lehigh Valley and Providence, who they played four times each. Those matchups against the Bruins are fresh for Charlotte, though, as they all came within the final 12 games of the season.

CARDIAC CHECKERS

During the regular season the Checkers had seven wins in which they trailed after two periods - a total that was tied for second in the AHL - and two of them came against the Bruins. The first instance was in the second meeting at Bojangles Coliseum, when the Checkers erased a 2-1 deficit through 40 by scoring two power-play goals within the first five minutes of the third and tacking on a pair of empty netters en route to a 5-2 victory. The other came in the final matchup of the season, in which John Leonard and Mike Benning scored less than three minutes apart in the third to force overtime and Brett Chorske's first pro goal lifted Charlotte to a 3-2 win.

ROAD WARRIORS

In accordance with the AHL's playoff format, this series will begin in Providence for the first two games before heading to Charlotte for the remaining contests. Those tilts in Rhode Island will pit two strengths against each other - the Checkers finished the season tied for the second-best road record in the AHL, while the Bruins posted the league's second-best record on home ice. On the flip side, the Checkers had the third-best home record in the Atlantic Division and the Bruins were tied for the third-best road record.

BALANCED ATTACK

The Checkers saw success in an array of areas during the regular season, finishing in the top 10 in offense, defense, power play and penalty kill. They were one of three teams to do that in all four categories, but they'll go head-to-head in round two with one of those squads in Providence.

CHARLOTTE PLAYERS TO WATCH

JOHN LEONARD

Charlotte's leading scorer put up a historic goal total this season, tying the franchise record and ranking second in the AHL, and was on a tear down the stretch - in fact, no one in the league scored more goals from Feb. 16 on than Leonard.

OLIVER OKULIAR

The final AHL Player of the Week award winner, Okuliar racked up 11 points (5g, 6a) over the last seven games of the regular season and enters the postseason having recorded multiple points in four straight games.

KAAPO KAHKONEN

Since being acquired at the deadline, Kahkonen handled the bulk of the workload for Charlotte - starting 11 of the team's last 18 games - and earned eight wins. The veteran netminder won seven of his last nine appearances and has allowed two or fewer goals in each of his last four starts.

PROVIDENCE PLAYERS TO WATCH

MATTHEW POITRAS

A second-round pick by Boston in 2022, Poitras split the season between the AHL and NHL levels but finished with over a point per game with Providence. The 21-year-old heads into the postseason with 20 points over his last 16 games.

RILEY TUFTE

The 27-year-old first rounder tied for the team lead in goals during the regular season and led the Bruins with four points across their three-game series against Springfield.

MICHAEL DIPIETRO

The Providence netminder finished in the league's top-three in wins, save percentage and goals-against average and earned the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's top goalie. DiPietro won each of his last five starts to end the regular season and was between the pipes for all three games in Providence's opening-round series against Springfield - allowing three total goals along the way.

THE INFO

