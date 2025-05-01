Amerks Advance to North Division Finals

May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) - For the third time in four years, the Rochester Americans are moving onto the North Division Finals of the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Amerks, who will meet the winner of the other North Division Semifinal series between the first-place Laval Rocket and fourth-place Cleveland Monsters, completed a second-round sweep of the Syracuse Crunch with a 4-0 win in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals tonight at Upstate Medical University Arena.

The complete third-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Finals along with single-game ticket pricing will be announced in the coming days.

Rochester's guaranteed third-round home games start at $22 and range up to $46 depending on seating location.

Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.

The 2024-25 American Hockey League season is presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.