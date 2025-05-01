Amerks Advance to North Division Finals
May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - For the third time in four years, the Rochester Americans are moving onto the North Division Finals of the American Hockey League's Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Amerks, who will meet the winner of the other North Division Semifinal series between the first-place Laval Rocket and fourth-place Cleveland Monsters, completed a second-round sweep of the Syracuse Crunch with a 4-0 win in Game 3 of the North Division Semifinals tonight at Upstate Medical University Arena.
The complete third-round schedule for the best-of-five North Division Finals along with single-game ticket pricing will be announced in the coming days.
Rochester's guaranteed third-round home games start at $22 and range up to $46 depending on seating location.
Amerks Calder Cup Playoff tickets are available for purchase either in person at The Blue Cross Arena Box Office, online at www.amerks.com/playoffs or by calling 585-454-5335.
The 2024-25 American Hockey League season is presented exclusively by Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from May 1, 2025
- Crunch Shut out by Amerks, 4-0, in Game 3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Advance to North Division Finals - Rochester Americans
- American Hockey League Announces Partnership with Conquer.io - AHL
- Atlantic Division Semifinal Preview: Checkers vs Bruins - Charlotte Checkers
- Springfield Thunderbirds Raise $38,300 for Rays of Hope - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Condors Unveil 2025-26 Guaranteed Home Dates - Bakersfield Condors
- Clay Stevenson Loaned to Hershey, Mitch Gibson Recalled by Capitals - Hershey Bears
- Syracuse Crunch Loan Goaltender Ryan Fanti to Orlando Solar Bears - Syracuse Crunch
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Max Crozier, Forward Conor Geekie to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Penguins Re-Sign Jack Beck for Next Season - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Syracuse Crunch and Empower Federal Credit Union Partner for Goals for Charity - Syracuse Crunch
- IceHogs and Admirals Open Central Division Semifinal Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Bears Hold off Phantoms to Take Game 1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.