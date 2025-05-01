Clay Stevenson Loaned to Hershey, Mitch Gibson Recalled by Capitals
May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have loaned goaltender Clay Stevenson to Hershey. Additionally, the Capitals have recalled goaltender Mitch Gibson from Hershey. The announcements were made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.
Stevenson, 26, made his NHL debut with the Capitals on April 17 at Pittsburgh, stopping 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins.
He went 18-8-4 with a 2.94 goals-against average, an .888 save percentage, and two shutouts in 33 games with Hershey this season. The 6'4", 195-pound goaltender went 3-1-0 in his final four games, posting a 2.25 goals-against average and a .918 save percentage.
During his first full AHL season in 2023-24, Stevenson recorded a record of 24-10-2 with a 2.06 goals-against average, a .922 save percentage, and seven shutouts in 36 games with Hershey. Stevenson's seven shutouts led the AHL and tied Hershey's single-season shutout record. Stevenson, who represented Hershey at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, ranked second in the AHL in goals-against average, and third in save percentage. Stevenson and Shepard were the recipients of the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award, presented to the goaltending duo that allows the fewest goals per game during the AHL's regular season. Stevenson also appeared in two Calder Cup Playoff games, stopping nine of 10 shots against, as Hershey claimed its 13th title.
In 72 career AHL games with Hershey, Stevenson has a record of 45-18-6 with a 2.44 goals-against average, a .907 save percentage, and nine shutouts.
Gibson, 25, went 12-1-0 in 14 games for South Carolina this season, posting a 1.75 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage. He went 1-3 in four playoff games for the Stingrays with a 3.40 goals-against average and a .870 save percentage.
The Phoenixville, Pennsylvania native appeared in one game with Hershey this season, stopping 26 shots to earn a win at Springfield on Oct. 26. He is 3-0-0 in his AHL career with Hershey with a 1.94 goals-against average and a .920 save percentage.
The Bears continue the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs when they host Lehigh Valley for Game 2 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals on Friday, May 2, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Purchase tickets for the game. Hershey leads the best-of-five series, 1-0.
