Capitals Re-Sign Garin Bjorklund to One-Year, Two-Way Contact

June 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-signed goaltender Garin Bjorklund to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Bjorklund, 23, went 2-0-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .942 save percentage for the Bears in 2024-25. He made his American Hockey League debut with Hershey on March 26, making 26 saves in a 4-1 win at Bridgeport.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native posted a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) this past season. The 6'2", 190-pound goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season.

He appeared in 27 games with South Carolina in 2023-24, posting a record of 14-11-1 with a 3.33 goals-against average, an .882 save percentage, and one shutout. Prior to beginning his professional career with the Stingrays, Bjorklund played four seasons in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Medicine Hat Tigers, where he recorded a 40-48-4 record with a 3.50 goals-against average and an .892 save percentage in 96 career games.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition in October.







