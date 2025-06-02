Bridgeport Islanders Announce Six Guaranteed Home Dates for 2025-26

June 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will celebrate their 2025-26 home opener on Saturday, Oct. 11th at Total Mortgage Arena, one of six home dates that have been confirmed by the AHL.

Guaranteed Home Dates

Saturday, Oct. 11th

Saturday, Nov. 15th

Friday, Nov. 28th

Saturday, Jan. 3rd

Saturday, Jan. 17th

Saturday, Mar. 7th

Opponents for these six games will be revealed later this summer when the complete schedule for the AHL's 90th season is released. Individual game tickets to each of these contests will also be available at a later date.

Get ahead of the game and guarantee your group outing to one of these six dates now. Whether you're planning a corporate event, celebrating with friends and family, or want to introduce your group to the world of Bridgeport Islanders hockey, reserve now and save up to 60% off box office pricing. Lock in your group outing today by calling a Bridgeport Islanders representative at 203-579-5231 or by filling out the form.

Can't commit to one of our guaranteed dates? Then a 2025-26 Partial Plan is perfect for you.

Why choose a Partial Plan?

Tailored Flexibility

Major Savings

Priority Access

Take advantage of the ability to reserve your seats either ahead of time or on the day of the game. With no specific seats, you're able to try different seat locations for each game to customize your hockey experience! It's never too early to start planning your 2025-26 hockey experience with the Bridgeport Islanders.







American Hockey League Stories from June 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.