Penguins Add Brad Malone as Assistant Coach

June 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have hired Brad Malone as an assistant coach.

Malone spent 13 years as a professional hockey player, suiting up in 552 AHL games as well as 217 NHL contests. This past season marked his first foray into coaching, taking on the role of Player Development Coach with the Oshawa Generals of the Ontario Hockey League. The 36-year-old was promoted to interim head coach mid-season and proceeded to lead the Generals to the OHL final as Eastern Conference Champions.

Under Malone's tenure as interim head coach, Oshawa went 23-11-3-1 (.658) in the regular season and 13-8 through the playoffs.

A native of Miramichi, New Brunswick, Malone was drafted in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft by the Colorado Avalanche. He suited up for the Avalanche, Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers during his NHL career, accruing 14 goals and 18 assists for 32 points.

Across 11 AHL seasons, Malone played for the Lake Erie Monsters, Hershey Bears, Chicago Wolves and Bakersfield Condors. He served as the Condors' captain in each of his last four years as a pro, and he finished his AHL career with 105 goals and 186 assists for 291 points.

