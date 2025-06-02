Special Teams Springs Stars to Victory in Game Three

June 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Michael Karow of the Texas Stars rips a shot against the Abbotsford Canucks

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, bounced back in a big way on home ice Monday night, defeating the Abbotsford Canucks 5-2 in Game Three of the Western Conference Finals at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Fueled by a five-goal outburst- including two shorthanded markers- and a solid performance from Remi Poirier in net, the Stars cut Abbotsford's series lead to 2-1 and set the stage for a pivotal Game Four.

Game Three opened with a far different tone than the low-scoring affair of Game Two, as the first period alone featured five goals- just one shy of the combined total from the first two games of the series. All five tallies came on special teams, with Texas and Abbotsford each striking twice on the power play. Kole Lind and Matej Blümel found the back of the net with the man advantage for Texas, while Christian Wolanin and Linus Karlsson responded for the Canucks. Blümel also added Texas' first shorthanded goal of the postseason in the frame, giving the Stars a 3-2 lead heading into the first intermission.

Just past the halfway mark of the contest, Antonio Stranges extended Texas' lead to two. Jack Becker delivered a slick backhand pass to the top of the crease, catching Artūrs Šilovs off guard as he attempted a poke check. The move left Stranges with a wide-open net, and he buried the puck past the outstretched goaltender to send the Stars into the second intermission with a 4-2 advantage.

Michael Karow extended the Texas lead 5:25 into the final frame with his first goal of the postseason, marking the Stars' second short-handed goal of the night. Karow cut through the slot, pulling the puck from backhand to forehand around a defender before ripping a shot over the glove of Šilovs to make it 5-2.

Poirier earned the win for Texas, stopping 22 of 24 shots- both goals against coming on the power play. At the other end, Šilovs took the loss for Abbotsford after allowing five goals on 36 shots, marking the most he has surrendered in a game this postseason.

The Stars will remain at home to host Game Four- and have now guaranteed a Game Five at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. The Western Conference Finals continue Wednesday night with Game Four. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.texasstars.com/tickets.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

