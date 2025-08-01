Bears Sign Kaden Bohlsen and Connor Mayer to AHL Contracts

August 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have signed forward Kaden Bohlsen and defenseman Connor Mayer to one-year American Hockey League contracts for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Bohlsen, 24, spent his fifth year of collegiate hockey at Minnesota State University Mankato during the 2024-25 season, where he posted 17 points (12g, 5a) in 28 games, helping the Mavericks capture the Central Collegiate Hockey Association regular-season and conference titles and advance to the NCAA Tournament for the 10th time in program history at the Division I level. Upon completion of his season with the Mavericks, Bohlsen appeared in four AHL contests with the Calgary Wranglers, picking up one assist.

The 6'3", 200-pound forward enjoyed a five-year NCAA career between the University of Nebraska Omaha and Minnesota State, amassing totals of 42 points (25g, 17a) in 113 games.

Mayer, 26, collected nine points (4g, 5a) in 22 AHL games with the Colorado Eagles during the 2024-25 campaign, and added one assist in four contests with the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL.

The 5'11", 185-pound blueliner skated five seasons at Colorado College between 2019-24, posting 32 points (7g, 25a) in 159 NCAA games. Mayer also won a Clark Cup championship with the Sioux City Musketeers of the United States Hockey League in 2016-17.

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition when they open the 2025-26 regular season at home against the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Single-game tickets to all Bears home games at GIANT Center for the 2025-26 season will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 11. For more information, visit HersheyBears.com.







