Colorado Eagles Add Forward Tristen Nielsen

August 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed forward Tristen Nielsen to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. The 5-foot-10, 190-pound winger notched 15 goals and 13 assists in 67 games with the Abbotsford Canucks during the 2024-25 campaign. He would go on to generate five goals and four assists in 24 postseason contests, helping lead the Canucks to the 2025 Calder Cup Championship.

Nielsen spent four seasons with Abbotsford, amassing 52 goals and 63 assists in 231 total games. The 25-year-old also enjoyed a five-year career at the major junior level, generating 175 points (82g/93a) in 241 games with the Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants. The 2019-20 season saw Nielsen post a career-high 30 goals and 35 assists with the Giants, where he also played alongside current Eagles goaltender Trent Miner.

