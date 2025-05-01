Springfield Thunderbirds Raise $38,300 for Rays of Hope

May 1, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced a donation of $38,300 to the Rays of Hope thanks to proceeds from the live jersey auction and accompanying fundraising elements during the T-Birds' 8th Annual Pink in the Rink game on March 8.

Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa, Vice President of Sales & Strategy Todd McDonald, and Managing Partner Paul Picknelly presented a check to the Rays of Hope earlier this month inside the MassMutual Center. This year's Pink in the Rink game, the eighth annual centerpiece of the T-Birds' community calendar, raised another tremendous total through auction sales of the T-Birds' pink-themed, game-worn jerseys. The MassMutual Center also continued its "Pink" sellout streak, as the crowd reached its maximum capacity of 6,793 fans for an eighth straight Pink in the Rink.

"Pink in the Rink has truly grown into one of Springfield's most powerful and uplifting traditions," said Costa. "Thanks to our incredible partnership with Baystate Health and the Rays of Hope Foundation, this night continues to unite our community in hope, strength, and support. To see our eighth consecutive sellout is a testament to the heart of our fans and the importance of this cause. The energy in the Thunderdome is always palpable, the stories are deeply moving, and the courage of the survivors continues to inspire us all. We can't wait to build on this momentum next season - and we hold onto hope for the day a cure is finally found."

Established in T-Birds' inaugural season in 2016-17, "Pink in the Rink" celebrates the commencement of the Rays of Hope fundraising efforts each March to shine a light on breast cancer awareness outside of the traditional October awareness month. Every year, the fundraising efforts culminate in the annual Rays of Hope Walk & Run in October in downtown Springfield. Since the establishment of this staple night, the Thunderbirds have generated more than $175,000 for the Rays of Hope Foundation, all of which stays local in Western Massachusetts in pursuit of a cure.

"Rays of Hope is very fortunate to have the support of the Springfield Thunderbirds and their fans," said Baystate Health Foundation Director of Annual Giving and Events Kathy Tobin. "Thanks to their efforts, Pink in the Rink makes this disease visible and reminds the community that breast cancer is a year-round fight for too many. The generosity of our pink partners allows us to fulfill our mission of ensuring that, through research, medical intervention, and healthy programs, thousands of local survivors receive the care they deserve."

Since its inception in 1994, Rays of Hope has raised over $17.7 million to support the women and men living in Western Massachusetts touched by breast cancer. Funds also support vital research at the Rays of Hope Center for Breast Cancer Research.

The T-Birds Foundation was established in 2018 with a mission of serving the Springfield community and the Pioneer Valley beyond every win and loss through a focus on providing and supporting initiatives in the areas of health and wellness, youth enrichment, and civil service. During the 2024-25 season, the T-Birds Foundation raised more than $115,000 for charitable causes in Western Massachusetts.

This year's Rays of Hope Walk & Run Toward the Cure of Breast Cancer will be held on Sunday, October 19. For more information, visit Baystatehealth.org/Raysofhope or call 413-794-8001.

