American Hockey League Announces Partnership with Conquer.io

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that it has formed a new partnership with the sales engagement enterprise Conquer.io.

The partnership will offer an increased outreach efficiency and boost pipeline generation without adding friction to workflows for all teams across the AHL.

"We are very excited about our partnership with Conquer.io," said Scott Howson, American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer. "The relationship with Conquer.io will help automate repetitive tasks for all AHL teams assisting them in remaining consistent and efficient."

"Conquer is excited to expand our partnership with the AHL, helping all teams on their mission to increase ticket revenue and streamline sales operations," said Greg Moran, CEO of Conquer.io. "When we first started working with the Iowa Wild, we immediately saw the positive impact of our partnership, achieving two times the number of calls and increasing overall sales efficiency. We're excited to introduce our Salesforce-native solution to help sales reps spend less time on busy work and more time making ticket sales."

Conquer.io will attend the 2025 AHL Team Business Meetings in Indianapolis in June.

