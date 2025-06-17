Bears Re-Sign Forward Grant Cruikshank

June 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has re-signed forward Grant Cruikshank to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Cruikshank, 26, appeared in 31 games for Hershey in 2024-25, scoring seven points (5g, 2a). He made his Hershey debut on Nov. 22 at Rochester, and scored his first goal as a Bear the next night at Syracuse. He notched his first career AHL shorthanded tally on Jan. 7 versus Lehigh Valley and finished with a pair of game-winning goals for the Chocolate and White.

The native of Delafield, Wisconsin started this past season in the ECHL with the South Carolina Stingrays, and at the time of his recall to Hershey on Nov. 19, he led the Stingrays with 13 points (6g, 7a) in 12 games.

The 5'11", 193-pound forward has skated in 53 career AHL games with Toronto and Hershey, striking for 11 points (6g, 5a). He's posted 56 points (27g, 29a) in 47 career ECHL games with Newfoundland and South Carolina.

Prior to turning pro, Cruikshank finished his NCAA career at St. Cloud State in 2022-23, leading the team in goals with 23, which ranked tied for third in the nation.

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition in October.







