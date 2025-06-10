Playoff Notebook: Ready for the Finals

June 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Checkers wrapped up their sweep of Laval in the Eastern Conference Finals last Tuesday. Since then, they've been patiently waiting on an opponent as Abbotsford and Texas battled it out in a tightly contested Western Conference Finals.

"We just keep doing our thing," said Checkers head coach Geordie Kinnear of the time between series. "That's what they've done all year, that's why the group is so impressive. You want to make sure you win the day and get better as a group. I was definitely impressed with our group this week. But again, I'm not surprised because they've been focused from day one."

With the Canucks prevailing in Game 6 late Sunday night, the Finals matchup was finally set and the Checkers now know who they'll be facing on Game 1 Friday night.

"It does make it a little more real," said Kinnear. "The guys had some good energy today knowing that there's two teams left and they worked all year to have this opportunity. Definitely excited as a group to continue to build and finalize the journey."

"It's nice to know," said Checkers defenseman Matt Kiersted. "We've kind of been watching that series unfold. It's nice to know who we're going to play and start preparing more for that. It makes it more real now that we know who we're playing, but we're still focusing on ourselves."

The Canucks finished second in the Pacific Division - falling two points behind Charlotte's regular-season total - and have gone through four rounds of playoff hockey thus far to capture the Western Conference crown.

"They're a structured group, very organized," said Kinnear of Abbotsford. "Veteran guys, a little bit similar to what we saw early on in our playoff rounds. Tough opponent, well coached, all of the above."

The Checkers and Canucks enter the Finals having taken vastly different routes to get there, but come Friday night that all falls into the rear view.

"It's funny, I'm sure they're saying they have the momentum because they've been playing and won a big game at home," said Kinnear. "We're saying we have a little bit more rest. Bottom line is two good hockey teams that are going to battle from the drop of the puck. It doesn't matter if you have a lot of rest or no rest, or momentum - it doesn't really matter. Just get to your game as fast as possible. That's what we're looking to do."

STICKING TO THE GAME PLAN

Abbotsford clinching a spot in the Calder Cup Finals put an opponent in Charlotte's sights, but it certainly didn't change the team's approach.

"Geordie said in all the practices leading up before we knew who we were going to play, it's about us and getting our game right and playing our way," said Kiersted.

That mindset is one that the coaching staff has preached throughout the season, and it has paid off thus far.

"We have a certain way that we want to play," said Kinnear. "We will not adjust but we will give some tendencies and continue to build our group. I always said from day one, the team that continues to improve throughout the whole regular season and playoffs usually ends up winning in the end. That's our goal."

Heading into a matchup against the Canucks - a team that has never come across Charlotte's schedule - the Checkers plan to continue leaning into the traits that have guided them to a spot in the Finals.

"We'll do our pre scout and watch film and stuff on them, but it's kind of just the same approach that we took with any other team," said Kiersted. "Laval, we hadn't seen all year. You just want to play your game. We don't want to change what we're doing, it's what got us here. Just play our game, it's worked for us all year, I think when we're on our game we're a tough team to play against."

TIGHT GROUP

The Checkers have been battling their way through this playoff run and are now positioned to play on the league's biggest stage.

While that intensity has ramped up, the vibes around the team have remained noticeably high.

"It's just a close group," said Kiersted. "We're all getting along and having a lot of fun."

"Loose but focused," said Kinnear of his team. "They come to work every single day and love to get better individually and collectively."

The group has solidified over the course of what has been a roller-coaster of a season up to this point.

"I think it stems from the fact that it's been a tough year injury-wise," said Kiersted. "We've had a lot of adversity. A lot of guys coming in and out of the lineup. Every guy that's come in has done well, done their job. Everyone meshes together, we treat everyone the same."

Kinnear has pushed the idea that winning comes from a strong culture all year, and watching the energy among this group on and off the ice has backed up his point.

"Those guys have taken over the room, I'm just guiding along the way as I see fit," said Kinnear. "When you play hard for the guy beside you and you're willing to do whatever it takes for the guy beside you, you can do some special things. We've done some special things up to this point, but we want to make sure we etch our name on a plaque together. I know that's what the guys want."

TOP-TO-BOTTOM SUCCESS

As the Checkers prepare to step into the Calder Cup Finals, they'll join their parent club in competing for the ultimate prize.

The Panthers are in the Stanley Cup Finals for the third straight year - currently leading the Oilers 2-1 in the series. This marks the first time that an organization has had both their NHL and AHL teams play for a championship since 2008.

"It's positive," said Kinnear. "That's the goal for any organization, to win in the end. We're fortunate to have a great organization. Guys have really bought into how we do things. It's contagious."

Kinnear actually has firsthand experience in this situation, having been a part of the most recent organization to win both titles in a single year.

"I always refer back to when I was in New Jersey when the Devils and the River Rats won the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup," he said about his experience in 1995. "As a player you're crazy if you don't learn from guys like Scotty Stevens, watching how they go in on a daily basis. It's the environment that teaches you how to win."

It's a fun historical footnote, but this team isn't satisfied with just making it this far.

"We're fortunate to be a part of the organization," said Kinnear. "But we've got our own thing down here too. Proud of the group, proud of the organization, but we both have a job to do."







