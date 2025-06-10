Amerks Hosting Celebration of Life in Honor of Hall of Famer Scott Metcalfe Friday

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans are hosting a Celebration of Life in honor of Amerks Hall of Famer and Calder Cup champion Scott Metcalfe on Friday, June 13 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The three-hour event, which falls on the 29th -year anniversary of the 1996 Calder Cup championship which Metcalfe was a part of, will be open to the public and feature words of remembrance from family and former teammates honoring the beloved former Amerk who passed away suddenly last week at the age of 58.

"On behalf of VenuWorks, we're extremely honored to offer the opportunity for Amerks fans to come celebrate the incredible life and career of Scott Metcalfe," said Executive Director of Blue Cross Arena Colin Holman. "Despite being in Rochester only a short time, it's very evident just how much Scott was adored by the community and the legacy he forged as one of the all-time greats to ever wear the Amerks jersey. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Metcalfe family, the Amerks organization and the city of Rochester during this difficult time."

Metcalfe played nine seasons (1987-91, 1993-98) in Rochester over multiple stints, becoming an instant fan favorite due to his tenacious play and endless devotion to the community. A former first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers, "Metter", as he was affectionately known, amassed 349 points on 137 goals and 212 assists while also piling up a franchise record 1,424 penalty minutes over 499 career regular-season games in the red, white and blue.

A three-time 20-goal scorer, Metcalfe was a member of the Amerks' last Calder Cup championship team in 1996 and was later inducted into the Amerks Hall of Fame during the team's historic 50th Anniversary season in 2006. In addition to being the team's all-time penalty minute leader, Metcalfe also ranks seventh in franchise history in games played (499), ninth in points (349) and assists (212) and 11th in goals (137). He's also fourth all-time with 65 playoff appearances and 138 penalty minutes in the postseason.

He was a three-time winner of both the McCulloch Trophy for community service (1989-90, 1994-96) and the V.P. Supply Most Popular Player award (1994-97). He was also a three-time winner of the Executive Club Most Popular Player award (1994-97) and was the co-winner of the honor in 1997-98. In 1988-89 he captured the Rob Zabelny Award as the team's Unsung Hero.

Following his retirement in 2001-02, he would remain in Rochester, becoming instrumental in the local high school hockey scene as well as an active member of the Amerks Alumni Association, continuing to be an ambassador for the organization.

Metcalfe leaves behind his wife, Jane; sons, Tanner and Keegan; and daughter, Quinn.

Amerks fans and community members can donate to the Metcalfe family GoFundMe campaign by visiting https://bit.ly/HonoringScottMetcalfe.







