Checkers to Face Abbotsford Canucks in Calder Cup Finals

June 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Charlotte Checkers today announced that they will face the Abbotsford Canucks in the Calder Cup Finals. The matchup became set earlier tonight when the Canucks defeated the Texas Stars 4-2 to capture the Western Conference Championship in six games.

As previously announced, the best-of-seven series will begin in Charlotte with Games 1 and 2 on Friday, June 13, and Sunday, June 15. It will then move to Abbotsford for Games 3, 4 and 5 before concluding in Charlotte, if necessary.

Full series schedule (all times Eastern):

GAME 1: Friday, June 13 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Sunday, June 15 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

GAME 3: Tuesday, June 17 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

GAME 4: Thursday, June 19 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

GAME 5*: Saturday, June 21 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 9 p.m.

GAME 6*: Monday, June 23 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

GAME 7*: Wednesday, June 25 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

* if necessary

This will mark the Checkers' first meeting with an Abbotsford club since the 2013-14 season, when the city hosted a different franchise that was known as the Abbotsford Heat. The affiliate of the NHL's Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford posted a 44-24-4 record in the regular season, giving them a total of 92 points that trailed the Checkers by just two (44-22-6 - 94 points).

Prior to defeating Texas, Abbotsford, the No. 2 seed in the Pacific Division, beat Tucson 2-1 in a best-of-three first round, Coachella Valley 3-1 in a best-of-five second round, and Colorado 3-2 in a best-of-five Pacific Division Finals series. This marks the first Calder Cup Finals trip for an Abbotsford-based team.







