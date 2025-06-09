Griffins Re-Sign Gabriel Seger to One-Year Deal

June 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Monday re-signed center Gabriel Seger to a one-year AHL contract.

Seger skated in his rookie season in 2024-25 with the Griffins and totaled 17 points (10-7-17), 10 penalty minutes and a plus-five rating in 59 regular-season games, adding three appearances in the Calder Cup Playoffs. He ranked among the team's rookie leaders in points (5th), goals (T2nd), assists (5th), and plus-minus rating (1st). The 25-year-old made his AHL debut on Oct. 25 at Springfield, scoring a goal in the process. Seger then registered his first two-goal outing as a professional on Nov. 8 at Rockford and later bagged his first AHL assist on Nov. 24 against Iowa. He finished the regular season with a season-high three-game point streak from April 11-16 (2-1-3) before making his Calder Cup Playoffs debut on April 29 against Texas.

Seger began the 2024-25 campaign in the ECHL with the Toledo Walleye, registering an assist in his professional debut on Oct. 19 at Bloomington. The Uppsala, Sweden, native secured his first professional goal and two-point night (1-1-2) on Oct. 20 at Bloomington. Seger finished the ECHL season with three points (1-2-3) and a plus-three rating in two contests.

Prior to turning pro, Seger spent five seasons in the NCAA, split between Union College (2019-22) and Cornell University (2022-24). As a fifth-year senior in 2023-24 with Cornell, he posted career-high numbers in goals (14), assists (30), points (44), and plus-minus rating (+30) in 35 appearances. In 2023-24, Seger was named to the ECAC First All-Star Team, All-Ivy League First Team, and was a Hobey Baker Award nominee. Seger produced a total of 117 points (35-82-117), 64 penalty minutes and a plus-32 rating in 136 career collegiate contests.

Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information. Single-game tickets for the Griffins' 2025-26 season will go on sale to the public later this summer through griffinshockey.com/tickets. Be sure to sign up to receive the Griffins Nation newsletters to be the first to know when tickets go on sale.







American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.