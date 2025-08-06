Tickets for Red Wings' 'Red & White Game' in Grand Rapids on Sale Now

August 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Tickets for the Detroit Red Wings' Red & White Game at Van Andel Arena on Sunday, Sept. 21 at 3 p.m. are now available to the general public through griffinshockey.com. The stars of Hockeytown will play their intrasquad game in Grand Rapids for the first time since 2011, as the likes of Lucas Raymond, Patrick Kane and Alex DeBrincat take the ice alongside former Griffins such as Moritz Seider, Dylan Larkin, Simon Edvinsson and Marco Kasper.

Advance ticket prices start at $28 for upper level crease, $30 for upper level faceoff, $33 for upper level center ice, $34 for upper level preferred, $35 for upper level prime and $37 for upper level edge; and $36 for lower level faceoff, $40 for lower level center ice, $46 for lower level preferred and $63 for lower level glass. (Additional $3 per ticket on game day.) Group ticket packages may be ordered by calling the Griffins' office at (616) 774-4585 ext. 4 or visiting griffinshockey.com.

The event will conclude the Red Wings' 2025 training camp and serve as a showcase for West Michigan fans to cheer both the stars of Hockeytown and the prospects who will play in Grand Rapids this season. All healthy players on Detroit's training camp roster are expected to play in the game, which bridges the team's camp in Traverse City and the start of its preseason schedule.

The Red & White Game will consist of two 20-minute periods followed by a shootout. Details on special pre-game activities will be announced in the coming weeks.

This marks the fifth time that the Griffins will host a Red & White Game, following events in 2000, 2002, 2003 and 2011. Detroit also visited Van Andel Arena for a "Wings for Lunch" midday event with local fans in 2007.







