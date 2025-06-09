Forward Roman Ahcan Signs Two-Year AHL Contract with Monsters

June 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the team signed forward Roman Ahcan to a two-year AHL contract through the 2026-27 season. In 67 appearances for Cleveland last year, Ahcan posted single-season career highs in goals (18), assists (11), points (29), and shots on goal (104), adding 36 penalty minutes and a +4 rating and finishing the campaign as the club's third-leading goal scorer. Ahcan additionally contributed 1-2-3 with 14 penalty minutes and a +2 rating in six 2025 Calder Cup Playoff appearances.

A 5'9", 170 lb. native of Savage, MN, Ahcan, 26, registered 38-34-72 with 131 penalty minutes in 213 career AHL appearances for the Monsters spanning parts of four seasons from 2021-25. In 2023-24, Ahcan logged 6-5-11 with four penalty minutes and a +5 rating in nine ECHL appearances for the Cincinnati Cyclones. Prior to his professional career, Ahcan notched 34-40-74 with 243 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 130 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconsin spanning four seasons from 2018-22 and added 15-23-38 with 63 penalty minutes and a +13 rating in 59 USHL appearances for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2017-18.

