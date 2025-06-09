Abbotsford Canucks Advance to 2025 Calder Cup Finals

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The Abbotsford Canucks have won the Robert W. Clarke Trophy as the American Hockey League's Western Conference champions and will take on the Charlotte Checkers in the 2025 Calder Cup Finals.

The best-of-seven championship series will begin next Friday, June 13, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C.

The Canucks secured their first conference title tonight with a 4-2 win over the Texas Stars in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals. They are the first Vancouver AHL affiliate to reach the Calder Cup Finals since 2015 (Utica Comets).

Led by first-year head coach Manny Malhotra, the Canucks finished second in the Pacific Division during the regular season with a record of 44-24-2-2 (92 points). They are 12-6 through four playoff rounds, having gotten past the Tucson Roadrunners, the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the Colorado Eagles before eliminating Texas.

Established in 1990, the AHL's Western Conference championship trophy honors the late Robert W. Clarke. Mr. Clarke served as the Chairman of the AHL's Board of Governors from 1967-94, and in 1956 he played an instrumental role in the formation of the Rochester Americans, one of the most successful franchises in AHL history.

2025 Calder Cup Finals

Charlotte Checkers [FLA] vs. Abbotsford Canucks [VAN]

Game 1 - Fri., June 13 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

Game 2 - Sun., June 15 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 4:00

Game 3 - Tue., June 17 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10:00

Game 4 - Thu., June 19 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 5 - Sat., June 21 - Charlotte at Abbotsford, 9:00

*Game 6 - Mon., June 23 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 7 - Wed., June 25 - Abbotsford at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern







