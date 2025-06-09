Abbotsford Canucks Advance to Calder Cup Finals; Tickets on Sale Now

June 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - It's happening, Abbotsford! For the first time in franchise history, your Abbotsford Canucks are heading to the Calder Cup Finals! After defeating the Texas Stars 4-2 in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals, Abbotsford is set to open the Calder Cup Finals on the road against the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, June 13 at 7:00pm PT. The team will return home for Game 3 on Tuesday, June 17 at 7:00pm PT at the Abbotsford Centre.

This is the culmination of a historic playoff run and season, and the atmosphere at the Abbotsford Centre has never been better! From overtime wins to legendary performances, the energy has been palpable. The fans have created a true home ice-advantage, with Abbotsford posting an 8-2 record at home during the playoffs, following an impressive 24-11-0-1 home record during the regular season.

The team has felt your energy and passion every step of the way, so let's keep the momentum going in the Finals! This is history in the making, and we want you to be a part of it.

Calder Cup Finals Schedule:

Game 1 at Bojangles Coliseum - Friday, June 13 at 4:00pm PT

Game 2 at Bojangles Coliseum - Sunday, June 15 at 1:00pm PT

Game 3 at Abbotsford Centre - Tuesday, June 17 at 7:00pm PT

Game 4 at Abbotsford Centre - Thursday, June 19 at 7:00pm PT

*Game 5 at Abbotsford Centre - Saturday, June 21 at 6:00pm PT

*Game 6 at Bojangles Coliseum - Monday, June 23 at 4:00pm PT

*Game 7 at Bojangles Coliseum - Wednesday, June 25 at 4:00pm PT

*If necessary

Can't make it in person? Catch all the action live on AHLTV via FloHockey and follow the team's Calder Cup journey from anywhere. 







