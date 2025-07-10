Griffins Sign Alex Kannok Leipert to One-Year Contract

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Defenseman Alex Kannok Leipert with the Bakersfield Condors

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Bakersfield Condors) Defenseman Alex Kannok Leipert with the Bakersfield Condors(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Bakersfield Condors)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday signed defenseman Alex Kannok Leipert (kann-ek lee-pert) to a one-year contract.

Kannok Leipert, a native of Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, appeared in 59 games with the Bakersfield Condors in 2024-25 and registered 11 points (4-7-11), 93 penalty minutes and a minus-one rating. Last season, he posted career-high numbers in games played, goals, assists, points, and penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Condors, the 24-year-old spent three seasons with the Abbotsford Canucks from 2021-24, showing a combined 12 points (1-11-12), 140 penalty minutes and a plus-10 rating in 123 regular-season games. Kannok Leipert also added one assist in two postseason games with the Canucks in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The 161st overall pick by the Washington Capitals in 2018 made his professional debut with Abbotsford on Oct. 16, 2021, at Bakersfield and later bagged his first pro point with an assist on Feb. 9, 2022, against Tucson.

Prior to turning pro, Kannok Leipert spent parts of five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Vancouver Giants from 2016-21, serving as captain for his final two campaigns. With the Giants, the 6-foot 200-pound defenseman recorded 83 points (21-62-83), 240 penalty minutes and a plus-47 rating in 219 regular-season games, adding 12 points (2-10-12), 14 penalty minutes and a plus-11 rating in 28 playoff outings. During the 2019 WHL playoffs, Kannok Leipert ranked fourth among defensemen with 12 points (2-10-12) in 22 games, falling 4-3 to Prince Albert in the Ed Chynoweth Cup Finals. From 2015-17, he skated with the Regina Pat Canadians U18 AAA team in the SMAAAHL and recorded a combined 48 points (13-35-48) in 88 regular-season games. In 2016-17, Kannok Leipert was named the SMAAHL's top defenseman when he paced the league's blueliners with 35 points (10-25-35) in 44 regular-season games en route to claiming the SMAAHL title, adding 11 points (1-10-11) in 11 postseason outings.

