Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
UTICA, NY - The Utica Comets are proud to release the full 2025-26 regular season schedule, highlighted by a thrilling Opening Weekend, fan-favorite traditions, and an increased focus on family-friendly matchups. The complete schedule is now available at uticacomets.com/games, with a printable version at uticacomets.com/printable (attached to this email)
The season begins with a back-to-back showdown against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening Night is set for Friday, October 10th at 7:00 PM, followed by a Saturday matinee on October 11th at 3:00 PM. Saturday's early start will feature outdoor festivities and special pregame activities, creating a fun and festive family atmosphere at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Returning traditions are once again part of the calendar, including Veterans Day on November 11th and the always electric Wednesday night game before Thanksgiving on November 26th.
The Comets will also host three Sunday afternoon games this season-January 25th, February 22nd, and March 8th-making it easier than ever for families to enjoy a day out at the rink together.
Additionally, the team will be home on Valentine's Day, Saturday, February 14th, providing the perfect setting for a unique date night or family celebration.
Fans are encouraged to view the full schedule and secure their tickets early for the best seats and experiences. Season Ticket Memberships and individual game tickets are available at uticacomets.com/tickets or by calling 315-790-9070.
The countdown to another exciting season in Utica is officially on.
American Hockey League Stories from July 10, 2025
- Phantoms Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Release 2025-26 Schedule - Chicago Wolves
- Marlies Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Abbotsford Canucks Announce 2025.26 Regular Season Schedule - Abbotsford Canucks
- Moose and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- Opening Night Set for October 10 at Toyota Arena - Ontario Reign
- Condors Unveil 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs 2025-26 Schedule Is Here - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Texas Stars
- American Hockey League Unveils 2025-26 Schedule - AHL
- "Sound Tigers Saturdays" Headline 25th Anniversary Season - Bridgeport Islanders
- Belleville Sens and American Hockey League Release 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Belleville Senators
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Silver Knights Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Henderson Silver Knights
- Amerks Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Set 2025-26 Schedule - Milwaukee Admirals
- Checkers 2025-26 Schedule Released - Charlotte Checkers
- Tucson Roadrunners Announce 10th Anniversary Schedule - Tucson Roadrunners
- Colorado Eagles Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Colorado Eagles
- Cleveland Monsters Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule Presented by SeatGeek - Cleveland Monsters
- AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Providence Bruins
- Hershey Bears Release Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Hershey Bears
- Wolf Pack and AHL Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Hartford Wolf Pack
- San Diego Gulls Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - San Diego Gulls
- Syracuse Crunch Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Syracuse Crunch
- Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule - Utica Comets
- Griffins Announce 2025-26 Schedule - Grand Rapids Griffins
- T-Birds Reveal 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Bears Re-Sign Forward Justin Nachbaur - Hershey Bears
- Riley Hughes Signs One-Year AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.