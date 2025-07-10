Comets Announce 2025-26 Season Schedule

UTICA, NY - The Utica Comets are proud to release the full 2025-26 regular season schedule, highlighted by a thrilling Opening Weekend, fan-favorite traditions, and an increased focus on family-friendly matchups. The complete schedule is now available at uticacomets.com/games, with a printable version at uticacomets.com/printable (attached to this email)

The season begins with a back-to-back showdown against the Cleveland Monsters. Opening Night is set for Friday, October 10th at 7:00 PM, followed by a Saturday matinee on October 11th at 3:00 PM. Saturday's early start will feature outdoor festivities and special pregame activities, creating a fun and festive family atmosphere at the Adirondack Bank Center.

Returning traditions are once again part of the calendar, including Veterans Day on November 11th and the always electric Wednesday night game before Thanksgiving on November 26th.

The Comets will also host three Sunday afternoon games this season-January 25th, February 22nd, and March 8th-making it easier than ever for families to enjoy a day out at the rink together.

Additionally, the team will be home on Valentine's Day, Saturday, February 14th, providing the perfect setting for a unique date night or family celebration.

Fans are encouraged to view the full schedule and secure their tickets early for the best seats and experiences. Season Ticket Memberships and individual game tickets are available at uticacomets.com/tickets or by calling 315-790-9070.

