AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2025-26 Season

July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence Bruins News Release







Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, July 10, the Providence Bruins' schedule for the 2025-26 season.

The P-Bruins open the season on the road against the Bridgeport Islanders on October 11, at 7:00 p.m., before returning to Providence on Sunday, October 12 for the Home Opener, presented by AJT Supplies, against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m.

Providence will face every team in the Eastern Conference, including all three organizations in Canada, for the second straight season throughout the 72 games ahead. The P-Bruins will square off with the Charlotte Checkers, a rematch of last year's Atlantic Division semifinals, four times this season.

SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN

Below is a breakdown of the Providence Bruins' 2025-26 schedule by opponent.

Vs. Bridgeport (12x, 6 home / 6 away)

Vs. Springfield (12x, 6 home / 6 away)

Vs. Hartford (10x, 5 home / 5 away)

Vs. Utica (6x, 3 home / 3 away)

Vs. Charlotte (4x, 2 home / 2 away)

Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4x, 2 home / 2 away)

Vs. Hershey (4x, 2 home / 2 away)

Vs. Lehigh Valley (4x, 2 home / 2 away)

Vs. Cleveland (4x, 2 home / 2 away)

Vs. Belleville (4x, 2 home / 2 away)

Vs. Toronto (2x, 1 home / 1 away)

Vs. Laval (2x, 1 home / 1 away)

Vs. Rochester (2x, 1 home / 1 away)

Vs. Syracuse (2x, 1 home / 1 away)

PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

Home Opener, presented by AJT Supplies - Sunday, October 12, 3:05 p.m. vs. Charlotte

Halloween Spooktacular - Friday, October 24 & Sunday, October 26, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Springfield and Bridgeport

Marvel Weekend - Saturday, November 15 & Sunday, November 16, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Utica and Laval

P-Bruins Fight Cancer, presented by Jordan's Furniture - Sunday, December 7, 3:05 p.m. vs. Springfield

Retro Weekend - Friday, January 9 & Sunday, January 11, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m., vs. Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley

Military Appreciation Weekend, powered by IBEW Local 99 - Friday, January 23 & Sunday, January 25, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Belleville and Toronto

Batman Weekend, presented by RI Comic Con - Friday, February 20 & Sunday, February 22, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Belleville and Hartford

Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Re-Bath - Sunday, March 8, 3:05 p.m. vs. Hershey

First Responders Weekend, powered by Rhode Island Energy - Saturday, March 14 & Sunday, March 15, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Hartford and Springfield

Star Wars Night - Saturday, April 11, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rochester







