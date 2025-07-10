AHL Announces Providence Bruins' Schedule for 2025-26 Season
July 10, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Springfield, MA - The American Hockey League announced today, July 10, the Providence Bruins' schedule for the 2025-26 season.
The P-Bruins open the season on the road against the Bridgeport Islanders on October 11, at 7:00 p.m., before returning to Providence on Sunday, October 12 for the Home Opener, presented by AJT Supplies, against the Charlotte Checkers at 7:05 p.m.
Providence will face every team in the Eastern Conference, including all three organizations in Canada, for the second straight season throughout the 72 games ahead. The P-Bruins will square off with the Charlotte Checkers, a rematch of last year's Atlantic Division semifinals, four times this season.
SCHEDULE BREAKDOWN
Below is a breakdown of the Providence Bruins' 2025-26 schedule by opponent.
Vs. Bridgeport (12x, 6 home / 6 away)
Vs. Springfield (12x, 6 home / 6 away)
Vs. Hartford (10x, 5 home / 5 away)
Vs. Utica (6x, 3 home / 3 away)
Vs. Charlotte (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
Vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
Vs. Hershey (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
Vs. Lehigh Valley (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
Vs. Cleveland (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
Vs. Belleville (4x, 2 home / 2 away)
Vs. Toronto (2x, 1 home / 1 away)
Vs. Laval (2x, 1 home / 1 away)
Vs. Rochester (2x, 1 home / 1 away)
Vs. Syracuse (2x, 1 home / 1 away)
PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE
Home Opener, presented by AJT Supplies - Sunday, October 12, 3:05 p.m. vs. Charlotte
Halloween Spooktacular - Friday, October 24 & Sunday, October 26, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Springfield and Bridgeport
Marvel Weekend - Saturday, November 15 & Sunday, November 16, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Utica and Laval
P-Bruins Fight Cancer, presented by Jordan's Furniture - Sunday, December 7, 3:05 p.m. vs. Springfield
Retro Weekend - Friday, January 9 & Sunday, January 11, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m., vs. Bridgeport and Lehigh Valley
Military Appreciation Weekend, powered by IBEW Local 99 - Friday, January 23 & Sunday, January 25, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Belleville and Toronto
Batman Weekend, presented by RI Comic Con - Friday, February 20 & Sunday, February 22, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Belleville and Hartford
Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Re-Bath - Sunday, March 8, 3:05 p.m. vs. Hershey
First Responders Weekend, powered by Rhode Island Energy - Saturday, March 14 & Sunday, March 15, 7:05 p.m. and 3:05 p.m. vs. Hartford and Springfield
Star Wars Night - Saturday, April 11, 7:05 p.m. vs. Rochester
