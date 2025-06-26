Providence Bruins Sign Brooklyn Kalmikov to One-Year AHL Contract

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, June 26, that the Providence Bruins have signed forward Brooklyn Kalmikov to a one-year AHL contract.

Kalmikov, 24, skated in 66 games for the Maine Mariners of the ECHL last season, tallying 22 goals and leading the team with 34 assists and 56 points. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward also tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals in the 2024-25 campaign. Kalmikov has appeared in three career AHL games with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins during the 2022-23 season.

The St. John's, Newfoundland, native totals 66 goals and 91 assists in 200 career ECHL games with Maine and Wheeling.







