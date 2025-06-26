Condors Ink Copponi to AHL Deal

June 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Bakersfield Condors signed forward Matt Copponi to a two-year American Hockey League (AHL) contract today.

Copponi, 22, turned pro with the Condors at the end of last season, notching two assists in three games. He finished his collegiate career at Boston University with 24 points (6g-18a) in 40 games. The Marshfield, Mass. native played three seasons at Merrimack College from 2021-24, including a career high in goals with 14 in the 2022-23 season, tying for the Warriors team lead. The Edmonton Oilers originally selected him in the seventh round (#216 overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft.

