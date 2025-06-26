Capitals Re-Sign Henrik Rybinski to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

June 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-signed forward Henrik Rybinski to a one-year, two-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Rybinski, 23, set new career-highs in goals (10), assists (25), points (35), plus/minus (+11) and games played (60) in his third professional season with Hershey in 2024-25. He was tied for third on the club in assists and tied for sixth in scoring. He earned his first NHL recall to Washington on Dec. 21, but did not see game action with the Capitals. Rybinski also skated in three playoff games with Hershey, registering one assist.

The native of Vancouver, British Columbia had 16 points (5g, 11a) in 52 games in 2023-24, and enjoyed a breakout 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs, finishing with nine points (5g, 4a) in 19 games as Hershey claimed the organization's 13th title.

In his rookie campaign in 2022-23, Rybinski scored 18 points (5g, 13a) in 51 games and served as a Black Ace during Hershey's run to the 2023 Calder Cup championship.

Rybinski was selected in the fifth round (136th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Florida Panthers. He signed as a free agent with the Capitals on Mar. 1, 2022.

