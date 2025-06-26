Notes from Exit Interviews

June 26, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







It's rare to be conducting exit interviews in late June, but that's where the Western Conference Champion Charlotte Checkers found themselves this week, after pushing the Calder Cup Finals to six games but falling just short of the ultimate prize.

As the team gathered at Bojangles Coliseum on Wednesday to clean out their lockers and meet with management, they also spoke to the media one last time before departing for the (abbreviated) summer.

Below are a selection of news and noteworthy quotes from some exit interviews - stay tuned for more stories coming throughout the offseason!

Jesse Puljujarvi on his mindset heading into free agency

"I'd love to stay in North America, that's my focus and plan is to stay here in North America."

Sandis Vilmanis on battling injuries throughout the year

First injury I got a concussion, but when I came back I think I did my best and didn't play that bad. Then I had a second injury just a couple games in after that and it was a slow start for me after that. But I think I picked myself up pretty good and in the playoffs showed that I can be a good player on the ice when I'm healthy and good to play.

C.J. Smith on his journey this season

I left for Kazakhstan in the KHL July 27th or 28th [2024], so it was about an 11-month season for me. Went over there and it was a very unique playing in the KHL. They ended up buying all the North Americans out - there were seven of us. Sat around there for a while because you're trying to figure out the buyout and how all that works and I wasn't sure what was going on. I was able to come back home and was trying to find a job here in North America but ultimately nothing was really happening. So I actually went over to Germany for a week and one of my teammates Chase De Leo, who was with me in the KHL, they signed him here [in Charlotte]. And then with the AHL waivers - which I didn't ever know was a thing - he ended up getting picked up. So I reached out to my agent to see if they were looking for another forward and they were. I flew home from Germany the next day and came back here.

Ryan McAllister on his injury and rehab process

"It was unfortunate. I had a good start to the year, was feeling good and then went down in November. Haven't felt 100% but I'm looking forward to next year and coming back. Come training camp I'll be 100% and ready to go."

Mikulas Hovorka on his first year as a North American pro

"Lots of ups and downs and experience and learning this year. I mean, we went to the Cup Finals, who can say that in their first year in North America? Pretty proud of this group. I think it was a special year and I can't wait for next season."

Mitch Vande Sompel on his injury and rehab process

"I had bi-lateral shoulder surgery. It's kind of something that I've been dealing with for a hile and then unfortunately just kind of how it happened, fluke incident. So it was decided it was in my best interest to get both fixed. I had that, should make a full recovery and should have two healthy shoulders for once. It's something to look forward to. With everything that happened this year it stings a little more right now, but it's part of the game and part of the process."

Will Lockwood on playing in Charlotte

"I can't believe how much people love the game of hockey in the south. It's awesome. It's so much fun playing in front of this crowd."

Kyle Criscuolo on battling injuries in the playoffs

"Obviously there's a lot of guys that have injuries. I had two cracked ribs and then had a leg injury, so there's a couple of things going on that obviously, you know, was frustrating to miss some games. But the group we had, we trusted the next guy up no matter what. It wasn't about me or one guy, it was the group was gonna win it. Everybody was battling through a lot. If you ask every guy, I'm sure they could tell you their shoulder was out or their knee or something, it is what it is. It's all part of it, every team's dealing with it. It was unfortunate to miss a game here or there, but the coaches were great and trying to make sure that when I was on the ice, I was producing as much as possible and being as effective as possible in whatever role that was. But yeah, it's a long year and it was a really fun one."

John Leonard on being productive on the power play and penalty kill this season

"I think I want to be a player that can be used in all situations, no matter what the case may be. I think the coaches and everyone here just kind of put a lot of trust in me in that way to be able to play in different situations, and I think when you have that confidence it just adds to your game in different ways, and you know, is hopefully beneficial for everyone."

Aidan McDonough on his injury and rehab process

"I got in a fight in November and broke my leg. Thought I could rehab it and let it run its course and heal, unfortunately it didn't heal. So I ended up needing to get surgery in February, put a couple plates and screws in there. That ultimately set me back for the rest of the year. It sucks but it's feeling a lot better now. I'm grateful to be able to walk again and skate and play hockey adn train. All of that was halted for a bit. I'll be good to go for the upcoming season."

Tobias Bjornfot on the injury that forced him out of the Finals

"I got a concussion from the hit in Game 2. But yeah, I'm cleared."

Trevor Carrick on returning to Charlotte next season

"It's rare having a two-year contract, normally you're going into the summer with no idea where you're going to end up. It's nice knowing that I'm going to be back here. This place is super special for me and my wife and my family. Just looking forward to getting back here at the end of summer and getting back to work."







