Checkers Force Game 6 of Finals in Charlotte

June 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







ABBOTSFORD, BC- Another clutch goal from Jesse Puljujarvi lifted the Checkers to an overtime win in Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals - extending the series and sending it back to the Queen City for the remainder.

The two sides traded blows throughout the first 40 minutes of play. The Checkers secured two leads along the way but the Canucks kept coming up with responses - Ben Steeves opened the scoring by finishing off a feed from Jack Devine late in the first but the Canucks struck on a power play just over three minutes later, then Brett Chorske reclaimed the lead with a quick shot early in the second but Abbotsford responded less than 90 seconds later.

Deadlocked as things progressed past the midway point of regulation, Rasmus Asplund converted on a man advantage by hammering a one timer from the left circle and pushing the visitors ahead once more.

Things locked up from there - in part due to a strong 29-save performance from Kaapo Kahkonen between the pipes - and the game barreled toward overtime, where Puljujarvi would emerge as the hero.

Notes

This was the third overtime game of the Calder Cup Finals The Checkers are 3-2 in playoff overtime games this season and 10--6 all time Checkers are 2-0 in elimination games in these playoffs (Second Round, Game 5 vs. Providence) The Checkers have only been out-shot twice in 17 playoff games, both of which were in the first round against Providence Steeves' goal was his first since Game 4 of the first round (May 9) Jack Devine has three points (1g, 2a) and Eamon Powell has two points (2a) in two games since they re-entered the lineup for Game 4 Checkers scratches included forwards Riley Bezeau, Zac Dalpe, Riese Gaber, Riley Hughes, Ryan McAllister, Aidan McDonough, Liam McLinskey, Kai Schwindt, C.J. Smith, Sandis Vilmanis and Nicholas Zabaneh; defensemen Tobias Bjornfot, Dennis Cesana, Colton Huard and Mitch Vande Sompel; and goaltender Cooper Black.







American Hockey League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.