Checkers Beat Canucks 4-3 in OT, Forcing Game 6 in Charlotte

June 22, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Game 5 of the Calder Cup Finals was a back-and-forth affair between the Abbotsford Canucks and Charlotte Checkers. A tight third period with neither team edging out the other; the game went into overtime.

In the first period, Abby had a few grade A chances before the Checkers opened the scoring at 12:55 by forward Ben Steeves. Jack Devine and Oliver Okuliar were credited with the assists.

Abbotsford drew a penalty putting them on the power play and Linus Karlsson capitalized 22 seconds into the man-advantage, with assists from Arshdeep Bains and Christain Wolanin.

The score was 1-1 going into the first intermission and the Checkers held the advantage in shots on net 12-11.

In the second period, Checkers forward Brett Chorske scored at 3:12, Jesse Puljujärvi getting the helper on the play.

The Canucks answered less than a minute later. Arshdeep Bains scored a breakaway goal as he made a move to the forehand and roofed it. Max Sasson and Kirill Kudryavtsev scored the assists on the goal with Sasson making the pass that led to the Bains' breakaway.

Karlsson scored his second of the night off the rush, coming down the left side of the ice and cradling the puck to the center for a wrist shot flying past Kaapo Kahkonen, sending Abbotsford Centre into a frenzy. Mueller and Jett Woo assisted on the play.

Charlotte's Rasmus Asplund scored at 12:12, assisted by Eamon Powell and John Leonard, to tie the game 3-3 going into the second intermission. Through the second, Charlotte outshot Abbotsford 14-7.

The third was scoreless, but the Checkers had nine shots to Abbotsford's six. In the extra frame, the Canucks outshot Charlotte 8-5. Puljujärvi scored the Checkers' winning goal that deflected off Guillame Brisebois' skate and into the net.

Artūrs Šilovs stopped 36 of 40 shots he faced on the night.

The last two games of the series are in Charlotte at Bojangles Coliseum, with Game 6 on Monday, June 23rd at 4:00 p.m. PT and if necessary, Game 7 Wednesday, June 25th at 4:00 p.m. PT.







American Hockey League Stories from June 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.